You’ll never guess NJ’s most popular New Year’s resolution

They say don’t be tempted. That if you really want to change your life in some meaningful way, do it when the time is right for you. Do it when you have your epiphany, or at least when you’re not hungover and dehydrated from New Year’s Eve partying.

But who listens to experts, right? We humans like orderly things, and so a New Year seems like a good time to many to make that resolution. Over 38% of American adults make one. The younger you are the more likely you are. The majority of adults 18-35 years old make a New Year’s resolution. 59%.

Oooh, what if you make a resolution to never again make a resolution? Does that count?

(Photo: Randy Tarampi, Unsplash) (Photo: Randy Tarampi, Unsplash) loading...

So what is the most commonly made New Year's resolution in New Jersey? Yes, someone tracked this. Zippia.com poured over Google data to find out each state's most popular New Year's Eve resolution.

The results for the Garden State may surprise you. Our smoking rate is lower than Kentucky, but still many would want to give up this single worst health habit, right? But that's not number one. Neither is losing weight. Or getting organized. Or making more money.

In New Jersey, the most common New Year's resolution is to find a good therapist and get into therapy. Wow. I guess in a way you could argue this makes sense since it could lead to fixing those other problems. I had just never even heard of this as a resolution.

(Photo: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash) (Photo: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash) loading...

And our state isn't the only one; 11 others are seeking some mental relief including Maine, Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

Getting better sleep was the resolution for places like Oregon and Washington. Reading more was the wish for Virginia and Georgia. Learning to read at all was the resolution for Alabama. Kidding, it’s weight loss.

So with the never-ending stress we are living under in New Jersey, I suppose the therapy results shouldn’t be surprising. And I wish you luck with your first appointment. But the therapist will probably be stuck in Jersey traffic and show up late.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.