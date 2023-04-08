You’ll love the indoor pool in this $1.45M Linwood, NJ mansion

If you buy this Linwood home, you don't have to wait for warm weather for a dip in the pool.

The pool is inside, it's all-weather and it's heated.

Sign me up!

This fantastic Linwood home, in the Fischer Woods section of the city, has just gone on the market for $1,450,000.

It's a 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home, with 11,000 squared feet of living space.

In addition to the pool, the house has a huge gourmet kitchen, a wet bar, a greenhouse, and more.

Of course, the home features the best of well, everything, with granite countertops, cathedral ceilings, a huge master suite and an in-law suite.

The home is being offered by Enas Ghrayeb with Keller Williams Realty.

The home was built in 1992, and has an annual tax bill of over $28,000.

Check out the impressive photos below. How soon can you move in?

SOURCE: Realtor.com

