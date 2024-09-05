You won’t believe which NJ town is suddenly a tourist destination

Those of us who live here in New Jersey, understand how much we have going for us here in the Garden State.

Each of us could probably tick off some of the most popular New Jersey tourist destinations right off the top of our heads.

Atlantic City is at the top of the list, and other shore spots like Cape May, Seaside Heights, Long Branch, Asbury Park and Point Pleasant are all the obvious spots.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

But would you believe me if I told you that the town that’s becoming the newest tourist destination is not even close to any of those?

It’s actually Hoboken.

Hoboken Business Alliance recently released economic trend findings for Fiscal Year 2024. Hoboken has quietly transformed into one of the hottest tourist destinations around, and the numbers prove it.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In 2024 alone, Hoboken welcomed 2.9 million unique visitors—that’s a whopping 30% increase from just three years ago. People aren’t just passing through either. Around 34% of these visits last over 2.5 hours, meaning tourists are taking their time to explore what Hoboken has to offer.

All this foot traffic is paying off. A solid 34,790 square feet of retail space was leased just quarter-to-date, while office space leases expanded by more than 150,000 square feet.

And there’s no sign of slowing down—another 65,000 square feet of space is already in development. Businesses are seeing the potential here, and it’s all happening fast.

Let’s not forget the Electric Dandelions, a temporary public art installation that drew nearly 14,000 visitors to Pier A Park from February to May 2024.

Park Avenue in Hoboken via Google Maps Park Avenue in Hoboken via Google Maps loading...

It was a major hit, giving both locals and tourists something beautiful and unique to experience right on the waterfront.

And here’s a feel-good stat: 62.8% of merchants in the HBA's annual survey reported seeing cleaner streets, thanks to the association's public realm beautification efforts. That’s a 17% improvement from FY23—proof that Hoboken is not just getting busier, it’s also looking better.

In short, Hoboken’s got the vibe, the business growth, and the visitors to match. It's no wonder more and more people are making it their go-to destination.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

