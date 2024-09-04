The upside of summer’s end — NJ’s favorite Jazz Festival returns

There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over, and soon will start to feel that nip in the air.

Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.

The Central Jersey Jazz Festival is making its return, and this year promises to be another unforgettable experience.

SEE MORE: Adam Sandler hung out at this NJ coffee spot this weekend

This FREE three-day event will bring the soulful sounds of jazz to three different locations across New Jersey from Sept. 13-15. Whether you’re a seasoned jazz lover or just looking for some great live music, this festival is one you won’t want to miss.

The festivities kick off on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Downtown Somerville on Division Street. Although the exact start time is still to be determined, rest assured the music will go on, rain or shine. This opening night will set the tone for a weekend filled with top-tier jazz performances.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the festival moves to Flemington. From 6:30 to 9:40 p.m. Historic Stangl Road in Flemington's Artisans District will come alive with the sounds of jazz.

It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a night of music under the stars, surrounded by the charm of this vibrant district.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 15, back in Somerville at the Somerset County Historic Courthouse Green, located at the corner of East Main and Grove Streets.

From 1:20 to 5:40 p.m., you can soak in the final performances of the weekend in this picturesque setting. Once again, the event will take place rain or shine, so be prepared to enjoy the music no matter what the weather brings.

This event is the highlight of the post-summer season in New Jersey. It’s an amazing three-day festival and is always successful.

Festival goers at the Central Jersey Jazz Festival always rave about the performances not to mention the food. There’ll be a dining selection from some of the area's best local restaurants.

The Central Jersey Jazz Festival began in 2009 to bring culture, arts, and education to commercial districts; promote history and tourism; and foster collaboration between county seats Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset and neighboring communities.

The CJJF is a free event and all are welcome. You can find out everything you need to know here.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Iconic '90s Child Stars Stacker compiled a list of 25 iconic '90s child stars—from sitcom stars to Oscar-nominated film actors—using resources like IMDb Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈