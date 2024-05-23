You won’t believe what this idiot in NJ had mailed to him

There’s an old expression I heard. “A whole other shade of stupid.” Implying there’s stupid, then there’s so amazingly stupid it’s beyond the pale.

This is a stupid criminal story and it’s a whole other shade of stupid.

If you want 100 pounds of methamphetamine to be moved to you for the purpose of selling it, you’re going to have someone use a nondescript rental van rented using fake credentials or maybe a stolen car, right?

No. This genius from New Jersey decided to use the United States Postal Service and just had them mail it to him.

Authorities say Michael Venditti, 39, of Camden received multiple packages of meth this way between March and September in 2021. Police say he was arrested and charged after they searched a house in Camden and found eight pounds of meth and $29,000 in cash along with scales and paraphernalia.

Now he’s been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

The way they found out about the drugs to begin with? Because the postal facility where one package arrived had a drug sniffing dog get a whiff of one of his packages and it was game over from there, authorities say. It set off an investigative chain that led to him according to police.

As if all this weren’t already a whole other shade of stupid, this wasn’t his first bust. Venditti previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

You’d think he would have learned something about federal laws having been through the system before. Maybe not have methamphetamine delivered through a federal agency? Just a thought.

