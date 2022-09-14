You will be able to buy David Bradley chocolates at a mall in NJ

I LOVE David Bradley Chocolatier.

I was just there to get a thank you gift for a neighbor and new home gift for another friend and, of course, a treat for myself. If you have an occasion coming up, they have the perfect gift for it.

David Bradley Chocolatier, headquartered in an industrial plaza off of Route 130 in Robbinsville, is expanding this year for the holiday season.

There will once again be a pop-up shop in Quaker Bridge Mall.

I was tipped off by a listener that a "Coming Soon" sign is up in the lower level of the mall. You can't miss it, it's right in Center Court, near where Santa will be greeting shoppers soon enough.

One of the David Bradley Chocolatier owners told me that last holiday season's pop-up shop in the old Godiva store was such a big success that mall officials asked them to do it again this year.

Starting Nov. 1, David Bradley Chocolatier will set up shop for your holiday shopping needs — and your daily cravings — in the old Sur La Table store.

This is a bigger space than they had last year, so they're able to make more treats for you.

It won't just be holiday treats though. There will also be birthday gifts, thank you gifts, corporate gifts, chocolate smash cupcakes in mini and large sizes, and more.

Oh, and I'm told there will be a large holiday Smash Santa. That sounds like fun.

If you need some extra cash for the holidays, David Bradley Chocolatier is hiring for this pop-up store. Who wouldn't want to be surrounded by all of that chocolate? You can apply now HERE or stop by the Chocolate Factory in Windsor (address below).

David Bradley's Chocolate Factory is located at 92 North Main St., Windsor, NJ (just off Route 130). Stop by. You can watch them make the chocolates.

It's such a fun place.

