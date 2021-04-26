A lot of people in New Jersey and folks visiting our state like to complain about the drivers here. It turns out we are way down on the list of most dangerous drivers in the country.

Of course, the driving styles vary wildly depending on which part of the state you're driving in. There is absolutely an uptick in tempo of the overall pace and frenetic style once you cross that magic line in New Jersey from north to south.

Somewhere around Exit 7A of the Turnpike and Exit 67 on the GSP, you can tell the "mood" changes and the further north you go on those roads the more intense the driving becomes.

There are a few areas not far from the shore where there are large senior citizen communities where the driving becomes erratic and S L O W E R.

Get our free mobile app

But in general, the entire state scores well on the list of 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and D.C., with the most dangerous driving.

According to the website Zutobi, even though Wyoming and New Mexico are sparsely populated, they are the two states at the top of the list with the highest fatal crashes per 100,000 people.

New Jersey, as it turns out is the 8th safest states in which to drive, if you're going by fatal crash stats. While Wyoming comes is with 55.1 deaths per 100,000, New Jersey is down on the list at 15.1.

Not bad for such a densely populated state with a lot of so-called crazy people. Oh, we may be crazy, but we don't want to die just yet!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.