You need to try this easy and delicious squid recipe

During the podcast broadcast at Jenkinson's over the weekend, one guest brought us a fresh catch right off of his commercial fishing boat.

We all love calamari, right? Most people look at squid as something that needs to be deep fried and served with marinara sauce as an appetizer at a bar.

I took a different path with the fresh squid that Jodi had to scramble to save with ice from the bar at Jenks so we could transport it home in between events on Saturday!

The good news is my mother-in-law knows exactly how to clean the cephalopod (yes, it's not a fish). Skin, cartilage, and beak were removed and in the fridge they sat waiting for me to return home. Had a few suggestions for how to prepare the protein. Decided to make it up. And it worked.

Took the cleaned squid out of the fridge and put it in a small colander over a glass bowl. Poured over the juice of one and a half squeezed lemons. Then I let it sit for a couple of minutes.

Next, prepare a bowl of the zest of one lemon and another with 3-4 crushed cloves of garlic.

You'll need red pepper flakes, sea salt, black pepper, oregano, capers, and avocado oil.

In a frying pan get the avocado oil hot. Then pat dry the squid and throw it in.

The key here is to NOT overcook it! 75-90 seconds at the MOST.

After 60 seconds, I threw in the garlic and added all the spices. After 90 seconds, removed it from the heat and added to a bowl. Then I added the lemon zest and capers and served. Perfect.

