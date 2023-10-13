You must visit this amazing new temple in Central Jersey

New Jersey is home to the second-largest Hindu population in the country. Only California has a larger population of Hindis than us. More than 278,000 call New Jersey home.

We are also now home to the largest Hindu temple in the world outside of India. Our Indian population is vast and widespread across the Garden State.

The temple is located in Robbinsville and was inaugurated this week on October 8th. Swaminarayan Akshardham, named for its founding Hindu spiritual organization, sits on 183 acres.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville (BAPS) BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville (BAPS) loading...

It was built with the help of 12,500 volunteers and is an absolute marvel of modern construction and old-world tradition.

You are welcome to visit this stunning temple beginning next week.

Read More: See inside 'world's largest' Hindu temple

Their new updated visiting hours were announced this week.

There is already a buzz in the Mercer County area about this magnificent temple. It could draw visitors, Hindi and non-Hindi from across the country and perhaps the world.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville (BAPS) BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville (BAPS) loading...

You would have to travel to Europe or Asia and other parts of the world to see something of this magnitude and magnificence.

Robbinsville is a nice little town on the eastern edge of Mercer County, only about ten miles outside of Trenton.

This temple and the town are definitely worth a visit before the word spreads and the whole world will want to see it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

