You have to try this beer found in Morris County, NJ

As we make our way around the state with our "Listen and Learn" tour one of the unintended, but excellent side results, is we're getting to sample great beer.

This week our friends Kinnelon Councilman Sean Mabey and Bulter Mayor Ryan Martinez hosted an event to have a common sense discussion with a few dozen county committee members in Morris County.

Ramstein Beer, also known as High Point Brewery, is a location that is fast becoming one of my favorite spots in Morris County.

Owner Greg Zacardi runs an outstanding business and brews delicious beer. Greg and bartender Darrin served up a perfect pilsner for me before I addressed the crowd.

Jodi and I will be back.

Also want to thank a great local family market, Corrado's in Fairfield for providing the food for the hungry crowd. The crowd got the beer, food, and serving of Common Sense they were expecting.

Join us at the next one! See you on the trail.

