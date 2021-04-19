You decided! Freehold salon wins NJ101.5’s small business contest

(Getty Stock)

Give it up for Style Salon & Barber, the winners of New Jersey 101.5's Small Business Contest.

As so many businesses climb back after a challenging year, Style Salon & Barber is receiving a $10,000 advertising package from New Jersey 101.5 and a $3,000 membership and visibility package from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

Style Salon & Barber was chosen by New Jersey 101.5 readers from among 12 finalists, receiving 29% of the online vote in March.

The contest was sponsored in part by NJM Insurance.

Style Salon & Barber got its start when Lori DeFalco's father, John, helped open a barbershop in Freehold Township in 1968. The business has been in the family ever since, with Lori starting a job in the 1980s and eventually taking over in 1993, expanding the enterprise into a full-service salon and moving to new digs on Route 9, according to a profile in the Asbury Park Press.

Personal care businesses took a hit in 2020 after Gov. Phil Murphy's pandemic executive orders closed salons on March 19. The state allowed these businesses to open their doors in late June 2020.

Style Salon & Barber customers remained loyal.

As one of the nominations for the contest said: "Everyone is made to feel welcome and important whether you are a first-time customer, an occasional customer or someone who has been coming there for years!"

Congratulations!

Style Salon and Barber

3333 Route 9 N., Freehold, NJ
732-462-0447
https://stylesalonandbarber.com

Courtesy of the business

