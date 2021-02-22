You can take a one-of-a-kind rail bike tour of Cape May

I saw what looks like a really cool activity on Only in Your State; it’s known as rail biking and it’s in Cape May.

Here’s how it works: you’re seated in what almost looks like a recumbent bicycle, but it’s on railroad tracks (don’t worry, they’re not used for trains anymore). You pedal through the Garrett Family Preserve, allowing you, as their website puts it, to “enjoy the expansive native wildflower meadows and flora, as well as world-class viewing opportunities for migrating songbirds, raptors, and pollinators like bumblebees and monarch butterflies.”

The round trip is four miles and the operator, Revolution Rail Company, recommends that the ride is best enjoyed at a leisurely pace. Each round trip takes about ninety minutes. The rail bikes come in tandem and quad varieties and can accommodate two or four riders, with riders as young as four years old welcome, although you’ll probably want to pair a child with an adult for the increased pedal power. They also have special carriers for toddlers or infants.

Revolution Rail is planning on resuming activities in April, but reservations are strongly recommended. They advise riders to bring a camera, sunscreen, insect repellant, and water and snacks if you’re so inclined. The trip begins at the Welcome Center on Lafayette Street in Cape May with trips leaving every two hours, taking you past salt marshes, creeks, meadows, and fields of wildflowers.

You can get more information about the excursion or book a reservation at the Revolution Rail website (they also offer the same service in the Adirondacks).

