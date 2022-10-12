Hurry, there’s still time!

What used to be a once-in-a-year occasion for Amazon shoppers has now become more frequent.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping occasions of the year, due to the fact that countless items both commonly purchased and specialized drop to lower and even more affordable prices.

And it’s sooo much better than waiting till Black Friday!

That being said, you can understand my excitement when I heard that on Oct. 11 and 12, Amazon is having an “Amazon Prime Early Access Sale”.

What this means is that for 48 hours all Amazon subscribers have the chance to shop for their favorite products at discounted prices.

Today is the last day so get on it now!

Now I am sure you all want to participate in this day, so there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Firstly, you must be a prime member in order to shop the deals, so make sure you set that up or begin a free trial in time.

In addition, it is predicted that Fire TVs, Alexa devices, and other products from LEGO, Adidas, and Ashley Furniture will have the largest discounts among other brands.

Amazon will also have a list of the top 100 deals going on when the day begins, making it easier than ever to know what to focus your shopping attention on.

Whether it be a new TV, extra batteries, or maybe a Halloween costume, Prime Day is truly one of the best things about shopping on Amazon.

Hoping this event is successful so that Amazon continues to surprise its customers with more fun discounted days.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

