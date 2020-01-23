You can own Frank Sinatra’s toilet

Hoboken’s own crooner, Frank Sinatra, had his own suite at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, the “Chairman Executive Suite.” Items from that suite are going up for auction and the lot contains valuable items as well as curiosities.

Fountain from Frank Sintra's suite / LiveAuctioneers.com

Piano in Sinatra's suite / LiveAuctioneers.com

S&S Auctions in Swedesboro bought the contents from the Golden Nugget and will offer things like couches, coffee tables, mirrors, and the like, but the item that seems to have captured the public’s attention is the marble toilet with a gold clam shell lid (there are actually two marble toilets in the auction).

Toilet in Sinatra's suite / LiveAuctioneers.com

Another toilet in Sinatra's suite / LiveAuctioneers.com

That is only expected to go for around $2500, so it’s within the common person’s reach. Some of the other items, as cited by CBS New York include much more expensive pieces, like a Ferdinand Berthoud clock, a baby grand piano, and an Enid Yandell fountain (I had to look her up, too).

The preview for the auction is January 24th-26th.

