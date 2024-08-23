You can enjoy these gourmet sweets right here in Montclair, NJ

It was announced nearly a year ago that a gourmet cookie and cereal bar was going to open up another New Jersey location, now Montclair residents are understanding the hype.

Milk N Cookies opened in Montclair, NJ over the summer.

The chain originated in Mamaroneck, New York, but has made its way to New Jersey with one location already in the Willowbrook Mall. They describe themselves as “an upscale cookie shop with a focus on providing premium baked cookies.“

I mean, seriously, take a look at these cookies.

When you go to Milk N Cookies, you can mix your favorite cereal into ice cream to make a unique cone.

Or if you’re in the mood for a milkshake instead, you can combine your favorite flavor with your go-to cereal.

It’s a perfect place to hang out with your favorite people, that’s essentially how they got their start.

According to Milk N Cookies’ website:

Milk N Cookies was created by friends who share a common love for their sweet tooth and a passion for sharing a breakfast fare with their own twist. They created Milk N Cookies to be a place where kids and adults of all ages can come relax and enjoy amazing desserts.

You can find Milk N Cookies’ new location at 43 Church St. in Montclair, NJ.

