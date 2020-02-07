You can buy a whole NJ school and bidding starts at just $50k

Family getting too big? Forget a house. How about an entire school? There’s one for sale. Kidding of course about a family but someone could convert the old, long-abandoned Shimer School in Pohatcong into offices or something else.

According to LehighValleyLive.com, it has sat empty since 2005 and mayor David Slack says it kills him to see it not being used. He has an emotional attachment since he went to that very school from Kindergarten through fourth grade.

It sits on two acres at 599 New Brunswick Avenue and it could be all yours if you’re the highest bidder. It goes up for auction later this month.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company

Beginning 9am on February 17th and running for 26 hours the property will be up for bids. If you want to bid do it through this link.

The LehighValleyLive.com article goes on to report a redevelopment plan is already green lighted for the property which could become offices or apartments or some other commercial use. Mayor Slack says the structure is sound, the integrity of the roof is good and it could be easily renovated.

Do I hear $50,000?

