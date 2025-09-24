Yogi Berra himself called it many years ago with one of his “Yogi-isms.”

“I knew the record would stand until it was broken.”

Throwing Baseball, Baseball Mitt Photo by ibmoon Kim on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Montclair event breaks Guinness record for game of catch

It indeed has been broken. We’re talking about the record for the world's largest game of catch.

On Sunday, an event held at Yogi Berra Stadium, located on the campus of Montclair State University, broke a record set back in 2017.

The record was set on Father’s Day that year when 1,944 people formed 972 pairs and put on baseball gloves for a game of catch in Illinois. It set a Guinness World Record for the largest game of catch.

Now it’s been shattered when 2,342 people forming 1,171 duos played catch and it was all verified by a representative on hand from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Yogi Berra, Happy Birthday AP Photo/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

It was all to celebrate what would have been Yankees great Yogi Berra’s 100th birthday. Congrats to all the die-hards who participated!

Yogi Berra quotes that still make us laugh in Montclair

No article about Berra, who spent many years living in Montclair, New Jersey, would be complete without a fun list of Yogi quotes. In fact, I think it’s the law. So here you go.

“Always go to other people's funerals, otherwise they won't come to yours.”

“We made too many wrong mistakes.”

“You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I'm not hungry enough to eat six.”

“I usually take a two-hour nap from one to four.”

“The future ain’t what it used to be.”

“Pair up in threes.”

“Why buy good luggage, you only use it when you travel.”

“I don’t know (if they were men or women fans running naked across the field). They had bags over their heads.”

“I’m not going to buy my kids an encyclopedia. Let them walk to school like I did.”

“I never said most of the things I said.”