“Congratulations. I knew the record would stand until it was broken.”

Records are, of course, meant to be broken. On June 18, 2017, which was Father’s Day, 1,944 people formed 972 pairs and put on baseball gloves for a game of catch in Illinois. It set a Guinness World Record for the largest game of catch.

Yogi Berra Stadium, Baseball Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

This Sunday, the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is hosting an event attempting to break that record.

They’re celebrating what would have been Yogi Berra’s 100th birthday. The sold-out event happens at Yogi Berra Stadium, located on the campus of Montclair State University. At least 973 pairs of Yogi fans are needed for the record-breaking effort.

“During this special centennial year, we couldn’t think of a better way of honoring Yogi’s legacy than to bring the community together right here, outside his museum, to play the game he loved best,” says Eve Schaenen, the museum’s executive director.

“As far as the world record goes, we’ve been told that it’s exceedingly hard these days to get people to show up to break them. But then again, it’s pretty hard to win ten World Series rings…and we’ve got all ten of Yogi’s rings on display in our museum. So we’re optimistic!”

Bob Costas is emceeing the event. Yankees legends Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, and Bernie Williams will be there, too.

Game of Catch Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Here’s hoping they’ll break that record for the largest game of catch and that it stands for quite some time.

Yogi Berra lived in Montclair. He died in 2015 at the age of 90. He played for the New York Yankees for 18 seasons, almost his entire career. He was one of the greatest catchers ever to play the game.

Because he’s more known for his goofy, paradoxical quotes like “If there’s a fork in the road, take it,” people forget what an incredible player he was. Overall, he played or coached in 21 World Series, 13 on the winning side. Yogi caught Don Larsen's perfect game in game five of the 1956 World Series. He also holds the all-time record for shutouts caught with 173. Also, at only 5 feet 7 inches, he was known as a power hitter.

Yogi Berra AP Photo/File/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

But the way he spoke is his other legend. Here’s a sample of his many quotes.

“Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical."

“If people don't want to come to the ballpark, how are you going to stop them?"

“Never answer an anonymous letter."

“The future ain't what it used to be."

“He hits from both sides of the plate. He's amphibious."

“A nickel ain't worth a dime anymore."

"It's deja vu all over again."

And his most famous of all, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”