Yikes! This NJ airport has one of the most lawless baggage claims

As much as I love to see new places and experience different cultures, I find air travel to be incredibly stressful.

It’s not just the parking situation at the airport. It goes beyond the stress of getting there on time. The lines once you’re inside can be a nightmare. All of this, by the way, are stresses before you even get on the plane.

Once you’re on the airplane there’s the Hell of other passengers (why do people think it’s okay to take off their shoes?), delays, and the threat of turbulence.

Finally, you land at your destination. You think you’ve gotten past the stress, right?



Wrong.

If one of your bags was checked, you have to deal with one of the most tense, cutthroat sections of any airport: baggage claim.

One New Jersey airport has one of the most worst baggage claims in America

It’s like the Hunger Games.



You’re fighting for your life to find a good spot at the carousel. If you’re with other people you might be figuring out who goes closer to the bags and who can stand back to watch the suitcases when they come while still making room for other travelers.

Don’t even get me started on the horrifying moment when you think your luggage was lost along the way and you’re going to be staring waiting for a bag that will never come.

Or even more awful: it was stolen.



Some airports are worse than others when it comes to their baggage claims, and one of the most unsafe is right here in New Jersey.

A new report by AirAdvisor looked at which airports in the U.S. were the most likely to get your bag stolen at.

To determine this, they looked at:

✈️ Passenger volumes

✈️ Searches for lost luggage

✈️ Reviews

✈️ Google rating

✈️ Distance to baggage claim from the gate

Newark Airport is the worst in NJ for baggage claim

According to the data Newark Liberty International Airport has the #12 most lawless baggage claim in the country.

Newark Airport Drones Planes are parked at terminals at Newark Liberty International Airport (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

With passenger volumes at over 48 million per year and over 6,520 searches for lost luggage the airport is prime for stolen luggage at the baggage claim. So if you’re planning on traveling any time soon, be careful with any checked bags.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

