Yikes! 1 in 5 New Jerseyans turn to alcohol before these decisions
We have plenty of reasons to be stressed in New Jersey, and finances are definitely one of the bigger issues.
Yeah, I’m looking at you, tolls and property taxes.
A recent survey was put out by Card Rates that highlighted the number of New Jerseyans who turn to alcohol when making some of their bigger financial decisions.
In order to get the numbers for each state, Card Rates polled 3,000 people about their habits when considering how they were going to handle their money.
According to the study, 20% of us in the Garden State admit to turning to booze when faced with major monetary decisions, which is slightly better than the national average of 21%.
The survey went into which financial decisions most commonly lead to alcohol consumption:
💸 Filing for bankruptcy: 32%
💸 Taking out a loan (personal, auto, mortgage, etc.): 15%
💸 Dealing with credit card debt: 13%
💸 Retirement planning: 11%
💸 Divorce: 10%
💸 Changing jobs/careers: 8%
💸 Making a large purchase (home, car, etc.): 6%
💸 Investing a large sum of money: 5%
Some of the takeaways from the study include:
About 50% of respondents said the reason for drinking while making these choices was to reduce stress levels.
However, with hindsight, 41% regretted making some financial decisions while inebriated.
While nearly two-thirds of New Jerseyans acknowledged that being buzzed impairs their ability to make sound financial decisions, 18% of respondents said it helped.
You can read Card Rates entire study here.
In case you need some inspiration for your next financial decision, here are the best beers in every state. Maybe you can get a six pack of Jersey’s brew.
