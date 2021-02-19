Yankees newest affiliate Somerset Patriots release 2021 schedule

Sure, we’re all covered in snow and ice right now, but one of the best signs of Spring took place this week. Baseball’s Spring Training began!

On the heels of that awesome event came another indication of better days to come: the Somerset Patriots released their season’s schedule. Keep in mind, as of this season, the Patriots are the Yankees’ AA affiliate, so you’ll be able to see the Bombers of the future at TD Bank Ballpark.

One of the joys of minor league baseball is the variety of creative team names; check out who the Patriots will be playing in the Northeast League this year:

Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians), Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), Erie Seawolves (Detroit Tigers), Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), and the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants). Who wouldn’t want to see a Yard Goat play or a Flying Squirrel or a RubberDuck?

In a release, Patriots President/GM Patrick McVerry, said, “Seeing our names alongside these great minor league franchises we’ve admired for a long time is an honor we don’t take for granted. Our fans will enjoy the experiences they’ve come to love at our ballpark, now enhanced by the top prospects of the Yankees. It’s going to be an unbelievable summer.”

The Patriots’ season starts at home on May 4th and runs until Sep. 19. The format for this season is as follows: all series are six games, starting on a Tuesday and running through Sunday, with Mondays always being off days, with a total of 120 games.

For more information, or to order tickets, check out their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.