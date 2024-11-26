☕ NJ woman claims she suffers from severe burns

☕ Spill was caused by employees providing the wrong lid, lawsuit said

☕ New Jersey is a hot spot for hot coffee lawsuits

HAWTHORNE — A New Jersey woman suffered severe burns to her body and limbs thanks to a hot coffee spill, according to the latest lawsuit against Dunkin' in the state.

Zina Lewis ordered a coffee at the Dunkin' along Goffle Road in Hawthorne on July 15, the lawsuit said.

However, the drink was given to her with the wrong lid and the hot liquid spilled all over, the lawsuit said. It also claims the coffee was excessively hot and above industry standards.

The lawsuit says it is seeking damages to help pay the medical bills for her serious and permanent injuries.

NJ hot coffee lawsuits

Court records show at least three other hot drink lawsuits have been filed against Dunkin' this year. Several others have been filed in New Jersey courts over the past few years.

In July, a woman filed a lawsuit claiming her hand was burned by a hot tea spill at a Dunkin' in Hillside. It said an employee did not properly secure the lid, which caused the spill.

Last year, an Essex County couple filed a lawsuit against the chain that said a hot tea spill left a woman with severe burns.

It also said the woman's husband was a victim; he had been deprived of his wife's "companionship."

