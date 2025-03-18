Wrestler ‘Jurassic Juggernaut’ dies during NJ match

🚨 Vince Steele was in a four-way match in Ridgefield Park

🚨The Jurassic Juggernaut suffered a 'medical emergency'

🚨 A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with funeral expenses

Independent wrestler Vince Steele, known as the “Jurassic Juggernaut,” died Sunday during a match in New Jersey.

Brii Combination Wrestling, the company Steele wrestled for, confirmed the 39-year-old's death during a match the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus Hall. Steele suffered a "medical emergency" in the ring during a four-way bout called Madness at the Mecca, according to BCW.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of Vince Steele, a beloved member of the BCW family. His passion, dedication, and larger-than-life presence left an unforgettable mark on everyone who knew him," BCW wrote on its Facebook page

Help with a funeral

Wrestling media outlet PWInsider.com reported Steele, who weighed 449 pounds and stood 6'5, had been wrestling since 2004. The New York City native also wrestled for Mike Morgan's ACE in New Jersey as well as Florida's CCW.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help his with funeral expenses

