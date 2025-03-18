Wrestler &#8216;Jurassic Juggernaut&#8217; dies during NJ match

Wrestler ‘Jurassic Juggernaut’ dies during NJ match

Wrestler Vince Steele, aka the “Jurassic Juggernaut” (Noelle Rosa via GoFundMe)

🚨 Vince Steele was in a four-way match in Ridgefield Park

🚨The Jurassic Juggernaut suffered a 'medical emergency'

🚨 A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with funeral expenses

Independent wrestler Vince Steele, known as the “Jurassic Juggernaut,” died Sunday during a match in New Jersey.

Brii Combination Wrestling,  the company Steele wrestled for, confirmed the 39-year-old's death during a match the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus Hall. Steele suffered a "medical emergency" in the ring during a four-way bout called Madness at the Mecca, according to BCW.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of Vince Steele, a beloved member of the BCW family. His passion, dedication, and larger-than-life presence left an unforgettable mark on everyone who knew him," BCW wrote on its Facebook page

ALSO READ: NJ mayor charged with drinking while driving with toddler

 

Help with a funeral

Wrestling media outlet PWInsider.com reported Steele, who weighed 449 pounds and stood 6'5, had been wrestling since 2004. The New York City native also wrestled for Mike Morgan's ACE in New Jersey as well as Florida's CCW.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help his with funeral expenses

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Another top New Jersey pizza joint

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date)

It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state The list has been arranged to show the remaining parades. All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State

Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Bergen County, Ridgefield Park
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM