Wreaths Across America to stop at Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Holmdel

Wreaths Across America, the non-profit that honors America’s veterans, is planning a national caravan that will stop at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Holmdel on Dec. 17. The convoy will start in Maine and make its way to Arlington National Cemetery in a weeklong, miles-long parade of tractor trailers, wrapped vehicles carrying veterans and Gold Star Families, law enforcement and motorcycle riders, leading the escort of wreaths to Arlington for placement.

They are asking New Jersey residents to show up (in a socially distanced manner) and wave flags, signs, and cheer the procession. “For those who have had the opportunity to participate in the escort of wreaths over the years, it is truly an experience of a lifetime,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA. “The way

we have been welcomed into communities, over the years, with flags waving and streets lined with children and veterans, is something we always wished every American could witness.” According to a press release, because of the pandemic, you can follow the convoy virtually, as well, on Wreaths Across America’s Facebook and PenFed’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn pages. You can text WREATH to 20222 to sponsor a wreath for Arlington National Cemetery right from your phone.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.