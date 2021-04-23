Wow! The Freehold place Abraham Lincoln visited

The outstanding and amazing history of Monmouth County is a source of pride for many county residents, and there is so much history that you can still find something you didn’t know if you dig deep enough.

We’re going to explain the history of a local and legendary Monmouth County establishment and let’s see how long it takes you to get it.

This place was established 196 years ago in 1824 and it’s purpose at the beginning was to be a downtown stagecoach stop.

Around 20 years later, the area was bustling and it was torn down to make a bigger building to house an inn and a tavern to serve the growing area, known as the Market Place. I know a lot of you already know what it is.

Need more? Here’s my favorite piece of history about this awesome place. Abraham Lincoln was here. He stopped by on his way to the White House in 1861.

And if you haven’t figured it out yet, the establishment is in historic Freehold.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, spoiler alert, we’re about to tell you.

This beautiful place in the shadows of the Market Square Parking Lot is of course the American Hotel.

Think about how many times you’ve driven by it without taking a minute to realize that Abraham Lincoln once walked on the very grounds you’re driving by. That’s pretty amazing.

To learn more, get all the details at the American Hotel website.

