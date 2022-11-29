Would you pay to have your kid ‘deprogrammed’ from college? (Opinion)

Many New Jersey parents may have experienced something for the first time this past weekend.

Their precious offspring that they spent years nurturing and guiding through life to finally spread their wings and go off to college, may have noticed they brought home more than their laundry or a lonely college friend.

Some have brought home radically different views than your traditional ideas and values.

It happens quite often that parents with moderately conservative or traditional values are at odds with their college kids when a variety of topics come up at the dinner table.

Adobe Stock

We've seen it happen to lots of parents we know as they wonder, "what are we paying for" or "what did we do sending this kid away from home at such an impressionable age?"

If you didn't notice it with your freshman this past Thanksgiving weekend, give it time.

We've heard from so many parents, especially if they are conservative, that they don't recognize their kids' attitudes or mindsets when they get back from college.

Well, one wealthy parent decided to "deprogram" her daughter after she returned from her time at a university.

Photo courtesy of Brookdale Community College

A pharmaceutical heiress from NYC called Annabella Rockwell is claiming that her mother paid a $300-a-day "deprogrammer" after believing her daughter had been "brainwashed" in college.

She attended all-female elite liberal college Mount Holyoke in Massachusetts, which left her "totally indoctrinated" and estranged from the parents who raised her.

Anabella claims when she left college, she was very anxious and saw everything through a lens of oppression and victimhood.

Sound familiar? It sure does to some New Jersey parents and people around the country that didn't bargain for that kind of Indoctrination instead of education.

Adobe Stock

You may not have the cash to pay a $ 300-a-day "deprogrammer" but fear not.

If you raised them right, just wait until after their first big paycheck is far less than what they actually earn due to taxes taken out.

Or they live life on their own without the safety net of home or college.

You may have to actually wait until they have kids of their own, but the filthy film of contemporary college indoctrination eventually wears off when real life takes over.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

