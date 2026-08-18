Here’s an interesting question for New Jersey residents. Would your life be better or worse if you lived in another state?

Would Your Life Be Better If You Didn’t Live In New Jersey?

Before you jump to your answer, there are some key things to consider. Let’s start with the residents who immediately assumed they’d be better off somewhere else.

When it comes to your health, there are few places that top New Jersey. The Garden State is consistently among the top states for health and health care.

Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash

And if you are concerned about your children’s education, New Jersey is one of the best places to live.

The Biggest Reasons To Live Anywhere But New Jersey

And for the residents who think staying is the best option, you’ll be paying so much more for just about everything.

Read More: New Jersey Residents Don't Complain As Much As You Think

Plus, you’ll deal with endless traffic, congestion, and construction.

Photo by Robinson Greig on Unsplash Photo by Robinson Greig on Unsplash

Nobody said it was an easy decision, but it’s not as easy an answer as you may have initially thought.

Would More New Jersey Residents Stay Or Go

A recent study by NJBIA sheds light on the debate, but doesn’t offer a clear-cut answer to the question. The state is split on the choice.

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In their study, nearly half the residents would opt to move if they could, but the other half is passionate about staying.

Like most things in New Jersey, this topic is far from unanimous, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m staying. My family is here, and so is my job, my boat, as well as my favorite people, beach, boardwalk, pizza, and neighbors. You can’t get rid of me that easily.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5