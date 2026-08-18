Do New Jersey residents think they’re better off in another state?
Here’s an interesting question for New Jersey residents. Would your life be better or worse if you lived in another state?
Would Your Life Be Better If You Didn’t Live In New Jersey?
Before you jump to your answer, there are some key things to consider. Let’s start with the residents who immediately assumed they’d be better off somewhere else.
When it comes to your health, there are few places that top New Jersey. The Garden State is consistently among the top states for health and health care.
And if you are concerned about your children’s education, New Jersey is one of the best places to live.
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And for the residents who think staying is the best option, you’ll be paying so much more for just about everything.
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Plus, you’ll deal with endless traffic, congestion, and construction.
Nobody said it was an easy decision, but it’s not as easy an answer as you may have initially thought.
Would More New Jersey Residents Stay Or Go
A recent study by NJBIA sheds light on the debate, but doesn’t offer a clear-cut answer to the question. The state is split on the choice.
In their study, nearly half the residents would opt to move if they could, but the other half is passionate about staying.
Like most things in New Jersey, this topic is far from unanimous, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m staying. My family is here, and so is my job, my boat, as well as my favorite people, beach, boardwalk, pizza, and neighbors. You can’t get rid of me that easily.
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