Would you leave NJ with a Powerball win?

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is the 4th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in Powerball history. In fact at $750 million, if only $9 million more is added by the drawing it would actually move to Powerball's second place.

In poll after poll over the years, many have said they would not quit their job if they won big. Even big enough to never have to worry about money again. From Gallup polls to CareerBuilder surveys to a study in the Journal of Applied Psychology, 50% to 80% of Americans claim they would keep working.

Okay, your co-workers may be fun people, but why exactly are you playing the lottery again?

Now here's a question unique to New Jersey. In a state that has never fully recovered from the 2008/2009 Great Recession, life here is financially brutal. Property taxes are crushing. Rules and regulations are onerous. If it weren't for foreign born immigration, the population would be on its way down. They're the only reason it remains somewhat flat. That's because native New Jerseyans are moving out in droves. Even the millionaires.

So the question is, if you hit Powerball for $750 million and could finally afford the gas tax, the property tax, the high cost of living, etc., would you stay right here? Or would it free you up to move away? Let us know in the poll below.

