Would New Jerseyans attend a family wedding with these COVID rules?

I’m so happy that I did not receive this wedding invitation. However, a close friend did. And the invitation came from a close cousin.

It was no surprise that the bride, a first cousin that she grew up, with would be this fearful of COVID-19.

The bride had been paranoid since the very first case of the virus was identified in the United States. She is one of those who is still reluctant to leave the house or go out for dinner in a restaurant. She believes she will probably die of this and every other variant that comes along if she’s unlucky enough to contract it. She believes that we need a federal law to stop people from flying at all if they are unvaccinated.

She already pushed off her wedding once because of COVID-19 and rescheduled it for this summer, when she thought we were in the clear. Now, she included a separate card and her invitation with this insane list of rules that she calls “our wedding Pandemic protocols.”

We all love our families and want to share in their happy occasions. I realize I may have a different sensitivity toward this list of rules because I’m not vaccinated. But even if I were, I have to tell you that if I received a card like this in a wedding invitation, I know it would make me feel a little alienated. After all, If you’re that afraid of having people near you, why not elope?

How will you be relaxed and be able to enjoy your wedding day if you have this much anxiety?

I had heard of rules like this accompanying invitations, but until I saw this I never really believed it. What do you think? Practical? Or paranoid?

Our Wedding Pandemic Protocols:

To all of our treasured friends and family: While we will not be asking for proof, we respectfully ask you to refrain from attending our celebration if you are unvaccinated against COVID-19. This will be fully based on the honor system and we know that you will not betray our trust in you.

Nevertheless, in order to attend our very special event, a negative PCR test for COVID-19 is required from all Guests. Please make sure that This test result is obtained within 72 hours before our wedding day. In addition, even If you are between the ages of 12 and 18 and planning to attend, we ask that you be fully vaccinated in order to keep everyone safe.

Also, we ask that guests wear masks indoors, covering mouth and nose, throughout the duration of our wedding, except during the meal. During the meal, please return mask to proper position between bites and sips.

We understand your concerns during this difficult time. Please understand ours.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.