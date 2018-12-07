Worker at teen group home rapes girl in his charge, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A 26-year-old group home worker was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl under his supervision while working as a residential counselor in a group home for at-risk teens.

The assaults by Elijah P. Williams, 26, of Trenton, took place between Nov. 11, 2017, and Dec. 24, 2017, while he was employed by Legacy Treatment Services as a certified homemaker-home health aide, according to Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

The incidents did not take place while William was on the job but he was still responsible for her care.

Another teen at the home claimed Williams sexually harassed her on "numerous occasions."

Williams was arrested on Oct. 26 by Robbinsville police. He agreed to the temporary suspension of his certification as a homemaker home health aide on Nov. 27 pending the outcome of an investigation into criminal charges.

He was charged with of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a victim older than 13 and younger than 16, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Legacy said Williams was fired. He also had worked at a teen group home in Camden County, according to Gruwal.

“The allegations against Mr. Williams raise serious concerns regarding his certification as a homemaker-home health aide, who are trusted to care for vulnerable patients in their homes, often without supervision,” said Paul R. Rodríguez, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “If there are patients who experienced inappropriate behavior from Mr. Williams, we ask them to contact the Board of Nursing at 973-504 -6430.”

