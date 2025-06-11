Woohoo! Two whole days of beautiful weather for NJ

After five days of "blah" conditions, New Jersey breaks into beautiful weather. Wednesday checks all the boxes for a pleasant June day: It will be sunny, dry, and warm with falling humidity. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, as thermometers inch closer to 90. Unsettled weather returns with hit-or-miss showers late Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. But there is nothing heavy or steady in the forecast, and none of those days will be a washout. I'm actually more worried about thick clouds, cooler temperatures, and generally "blah" weather being more of a problem for outdoor activities by Father's Day Sunday.

Wednesday NJ weather: Sunshine returns

Wednesday is going to be a very nice weather day. But we have a few hiccups worth mentioning. The cold front is not quite through yet, leading to a few pesky showers and sprinkles around early Wednesday morning. They will not last long — just do not be surprised if you get hit by some raindrops and/or encounter damp roads.

The rest of Wednesday will be bright and sunny, and staying dry. It will be warm, and humidity levels will be scaling back. That should give us a nice "ahhh" of refreshing air Wednesday afternoon.

As high pressure builds in, New Jersey's weather will clear out, dry out, and warm up for Wednesday afternoon. (Accuweather) As high pressure builds in, New Jersey's weather will clear out, dry out, and warm up for Wednesday afternoon. (Accuweather) loading...

Look for highs around 80 to 85 degrees. That is right around or just above normal for mid-June;

Wednesday night will stay quiet and fairly comfortable. Under clear skies, lows will dip into the mid 60s on average.

Thursday NJ weather: Even warmer and more humid

Thursday's forecast is also a pleasant one. But it will be the hottest day of the week.

Humidity will ramp back up to the "moderate" range on Thursday too, with dew points in the 60s. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Thursday will likely be New Jersey's hottest day of the week, as inland temperatures flirt with 90 degrees. (Accuweather). Thursday will likely be New Jersey's hottest day of the week, as inland temperatures flirt with 90 degrees. (Accuweather). loading...

At least there will be a stiff breeze blowing up to 20 mph, keeping the hot air moving around. Once again, sunshine should dominate the sky.

There is a non-zero chance of a popup thunderstorm on Thursday. No big forcing or storm system in the neighborhood. It's just a typical summertime thing, where the air gets so steamy that any little lift causes a popcorn thunderstorm to form and then dissipate. Best chance for a quick storm would be around the northern third of NJ.

Friday NJ weather: Increasing clouds

Most of Friday will be OK, although clouds will thicken up quite a bit through the day. That will keep temperatures down a bit, but still on the warm side, around 80 degrees (give or take).

Friday stays warm, despite increasing clouds and increasing rain chances. (Accuweather) Friday stays warm, despite increasing clouds and increasing rain chances. (Accuweather) loading...

Friday will be the start of our next period of unsettled weather, as another slow-moving frontal boundary moves toward New Jersey. I have to put some showers in the forecast for late-day Friday — but there is a good chance those raindrops hold off until the late evening hours.

Saturday NJ weather: Hit or miss showers

Yes, it is another weekend with rain in the forecast. Yes, everyone in New Jersey will almost certainly get wet at some point. But your outdoor plans are not totally soaked this time around, as no period through the weekend looks like a total washout at this time.

It will rain in New Jersey this weekend, but not *all* weekend long. (Accuweather) It will rain in New Jersey this weekend, but not *all* weekend long. (Accuweather) loading...

For Saturday, I think "hit or miss showers" is the right call. As of the latest model guidance — which is still pretty shaky and uncertain — the best chance of rain would be early and late on Saturday. Severe weather and even thunderstorm chances look low, due to limited instability. It's just a little bit of rain, people.

In the middle, expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s. South Jersey may hit 80 degrees, depending on cloud cover and duration of rain.

Sunday NJ weather: More raindrops and clouds

If a period of steady-ish rain develops this weekend, it would likely happen early Sunday. Once again, I think we will deal with spotty showers on Sunday. And it will be overcast and even cooler.

High temperatures for this Father's Day are forecast to only reach the lower 70s, at best. There is a good chance North Jersey gets stuck in the cool 60s.

Unsettled weather with occasional showers may linger into Monday and Tuesday, along with unseasonably cool temperatures. Long-range forecasts show a dramatic shift toward hotter, drier weather through the second half of next week.

