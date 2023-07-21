Woodbridge, NJ fire official tried to pay teen girl for sex, cops say
🔺 NJ man busted on charges of trying to arrange sex with teen
🔺 64-year-old man was offering cash to 14-year-old, police say
🔺 Man arrested served on the board of a volunteer firefighter department
A Middlesex County man affiliated with a volunteer firefighter department has been accused of seeking a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in exchange for cash, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Thursday.
Martin Klose, of Woodbridge, was charged with second-degree counts of luring and sexual assault and third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child.
Members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and High Tech Bureau found that 64-year-old Klose was trying online to arrange for sex with a person he believed to be the young teen.
Klose has been the assistant secretary of the Keasbey Fire Department Board of Commissioners.
He was taken into custody without incident earlier this week.
Anyone with additional information about Klose’s activities were asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app or by going to the website.
