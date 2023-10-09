🍔 A NJ-based food truck has now opened brick-and-mortar stores

CRANFORD — One order. Multiple restaurants. One delivery.

A Cranford-based food truck startup known as Wonder, which offered delivery in parts of Bergen County, and cooked meals designed by celebrity chefs such as Bobby Flay and Michael Symon, has relaunched as a brick-and-mortar business, now with delivery, takeout, and dine-in options.

Wonder has partnered with more than 15 awarding-winning restaurants across the country from Phoenix to Atlanta, and Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, where guests can order from multiple restaurants at once.

History of Wonder

The venture was launched four years ago by Marc Lore, who founded Diapers.com and Jet.com, and former Walmart executive Scott Hilton, according to NJBiz.

Wonder store locations are currently open in Westfield, Manhattan (Upper West Side and Chelsea), and Downtown Brooklyn.

There are plans to open four more Wonder locations in the fall of 2023 in New Jersey:

Bergen County

80 Godwin Ave., Midland Park

1 Union Ave., Cresskill

Hudson County

121 River Street, Hoboken

Union County

219 Morris Ave., Springfield

At the Westfield store, located at 210 South Ave. West, there are 21 restaurants to choose from when ordering food. Among them:

Alanza Pizza (New York)

Honu Poke (Illinois) which features poke bowls with a Hawaiian flair

Yasas by Michael Symon (Chelsea)

Limesalt (New York)

Royal Greens (Westfield)

Wing Trip (New York)

Fred’s Meat and Bread (Atlanta)

Burger Baby (Georgia)

Tejas Barbecue (Texas), the real-deal Texas BBQ at its best.

For $7.99 a month, customers can join Wonder+ where they pay no delivery fees, and receive expedited pickup and delivery on all orders as a member.

