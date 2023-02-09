Woman who pretended to be New Brunswick, NJ student meant no harm, cops say

NEW BRUNSWICK — The woman who posed as a 15-year-old student at New Brunswick meant no harm, according to investigators.

Hyejeong Shin, 29, of New Brunswick, attended classes for four days in January interacting with other students and attending classes. When Shin could not provide proper documentation, she was charged with one count of third-degree providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age.

"Nothing has revealed that Ms. Shin’s intentions for enrolling in the New Brunswick High School was to bring harm or violence to the students, staff, or faculty," Deputy Police Director J.T. Miller said in a statement.

Superintendent Aubrey Johnson announced Shin's arrest at the Board of Education's Jan. 24 meeting. The parents of students who attended classes with Shin were notified. Students were warned not to have contact with her.

Students at New Brunswick High School held two protests at the school about school security concerns and to express concerns about what her intentions were, according to News 12.

Who is Hyejeong Shin?

Shin was described as a "lost, lonely soul" by an unnamed source within the New Brunswick School District, TAP Into New Brunswick reported.

A woman with the same name attended Rutgers’ Institute for Research on Women in 2017.

Miller said that schools are required to immediately enroll unaccompanied children even if normally required records are not provided. Proof of guardianship is not necessary to immediately enroll an unaccompanied child or youth.

Shin has a Feb. 16 court appearance.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

