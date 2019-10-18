Woman walking along Route 55 struck by multiple vehicles

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — A woman walking along Route 55 early Friday morning was struck by multiple vehicles, according to State Police.

Police said Ines Hernandez, 26, of Bridgeton, was walking in the southbound left lanes north of Exit 39 for Route 40 when she was hit about 2:25 a.m.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The one driver who stopped was Tyler Mason, 23, of Vineland, police said.

Trooper Alejandro Goez, a State Police spokesman, said investigators were still putting together a timeline of events and did not know how many other vehicles struck Hernandez or where Mason fell in that order. No charges have been filed.

Goez said it was not yet known why Hernandez was walking on the highway.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident including the other vehicles that may have struck Hernandez to call the Bellmawr Detective Bureau at 856-933-0662.

