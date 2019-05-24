Woman trying to park SUV crashes through 7-Eleven in Roselle

The front of a 7-Eleven in Roselle after an SUV crashed through the front window (RLS Metro Breaking News)

ROSELLE — An SUV crashed through the front of a 7-Eleven Thursday night but the circumstances of the crash were not clear.

Employees of the store on St. George's Avenue told News 12 New Jersey a woman driving an SUV was parking up front around 10 p.m. when she hit the gas instead of the brake. Police told TAP Into Roselle the woman said she had some work done recently on her vehicle and it wouldn't stop.

The store was open for business Friday morning despite heavy damage to the store's shelves and fixtures, which were piled up outside.  Skid marks could been seen on the floor.

Police did not return a request for more information on Friday morning.

Damage after an SUV went through the front of a Roselle 7-Eleven (RLS Metro Breaking News)

