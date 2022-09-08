BAYONNE — A Jersey City woman has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapon offense in connection with an alleged attack on a NJ Transit bus driver.

According to Bayonne police, 34-year-old Crystal Tucker threw a screwdriver at the driver before exiting the bus at 25th Street and Avenue C. The screwdriver never made contact with the driver, a 52-year-old male, because of a plexiglass barrier surrounding the driver area.

The victim continued to operate the bus, ultimately reporting the incident to an officer on 15th Street and Broadway. That officer immediately issued a be-on-the-lookout alert, which included a description of Tucker.

Approximately one hour later, the bus driver spotted Tucker in the area of 29th Street and Avenue C, and notified police. Police arrived, located Tucker, and conducted an investigation which led to her positively being identified as the actor, police said.

Police did not indicate a motive for the alleged attack.

A law signed in January by Gov. Phil Murphy increases the penalties for people who assault a public or private transit employee for certain reasons. NJ Transit noted an increase in such attacks from 2020 to 2021.

Despite the law, several NJ Transit workers sued the agency this summer for not doing enough to prevent attacks on employees by passengers.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

