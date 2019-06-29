Woman takes responsibility for fatal hit-run in Morris County

MADISON — Prosecutors say a driver who ran over 68-year-old woman Friday night, leaving her for dead, has turned herself in.

Cheon A. Lee, 58, of Chatham, contacted authorities on Saturday, a day after the fatal hit-and-run in Madison.

Investigators say a gray Nissan Rogue struck the woman on Green Village Road near Wilmer Street about 5:13 p.m. before taking off. Surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving past the Madison Area YMCA about 5:15 p.m.

Authorities released an image of the vehicle, which showed extensive damage to the front passenger fender.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office on Saturday night said Lee had taken responsibility for the crash. Prosecutors said police found the matching vehicle in Lee's neighborhood.

She was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal crash and was being held at the Morris County jail awaiting a court hearing.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.