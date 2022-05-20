Woman stops to help NJ teens in explosive car fire

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The parent of a teen whose vehicle burst into flames Tuesday night in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township successfully found the woman who stopped to help him and his two friends.

Aseealah Davis posted on her Facebook page that she was looking for a woman named Jackie who stopped when the teens car caught fire near Harding Run on New York Avenue in Mays Landing.

Davis told Breaking AC that Jackie was the only person who stopped and she wanted to "do something" for her.

Jackie Rodriguez saw the post and came forward and told Breaking AC that she was bothered by the fact that no one else had stopped to help the teens along the road. She tried to keep them calm and hoped someone would do the same for her three children.

She said the fire was fueled by three bags of mulch in the trunk.

The mother of one of the boys, Olympia Tsiprailidis, told Breakin AC the car blew up into flames as soon as they smelled smoke and got out.

The three teens are all 17-year-olds and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Oakcrest High School. None of the teens were hurt but they were shaken up, Davis said.

