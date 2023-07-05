Woman stabs ex’s lover multiple times at East Brunswick, NJ motel, cops say

EAST BRUNSWICK — A Middlesex County woman stabbed her ex's lover several times at a motel and attempted to run her over with her vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Quadira Banks, 37, of New Brunswick, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following the dispute that occurred at around 10 a.m. on July 4, police said.

The East Brunswick Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing at Studio 6 along Route 18. According to investigators, Banks had stabbed the victim — her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend — several times in the face and body. She then attempted to run the victim over two times with her vehicle.

Studio 6, East Brunswick (Google Earth) Studio 6, East Brunswick (Google Earth) loading...

The victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Police say she is in stable condition.

A warrant was issued for Banks, for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She was located at the hospital where the victim had been sent and was taken into custody.

