Woman runs over dealership worker as she stole a pickup, cops say

🔵The suspect hit an attendant at Corsinos with a stolen pickup truck

🔵 The car thief has not been caught

🔵 Westville police asked anyone with information to call investigators

WESTVILLE — Police are looking for a woman who ran over a car dealership worker as she stole a pick-up truck off the lot Tuesday afternoon.

After initially posting a picture of a suspect on the department Facebook page, Westville police identified her as Rita Ramminger of Mullica Township.

Police said she stole a 2005 Dodge Dakota from Corsinos auto dealership on Broadway. She struck the worker as she made her getaway and is charged with assault by auto, according to Westville police

"The tips came in hot and heavy and we are working on tracking her down and getting her into custody," police wrote on the department Facebook page.

Westville police asked anyone with information about Ramminger's location to call 856-456-0028.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

