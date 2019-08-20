Woman prays to late mom, wins $5M in NJ Lottery scratch-off

A Bergenfield woman who prayed for a blessing from her late mother won $5 million in a Lottery scratch-off ticket last month.

Nonie Briggs' lucky day in July started with a prayer to her mom and a call to come into work to cover a weekend shift for a co-worker. On her way in she stopped for breakfast and stopped at Oprandy’s Wine & Liquor in Englewood, and picked up a $30 Lucky 7s Scratch Off, which won her a free ticket, according to the state Lottery.

That free ticket won her yet another free ticket. And that ticket won her $50 — which she spent in part on yet another Lucky 7 ticket, the Lottery said.

When she scratched her fourth ticket she began to cry tears of joy, jumping up and down, the Lottery said — because the ticket was worth $5 million.

Briggs said she plans to invest the money.

