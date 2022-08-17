LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed.

According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.

Video surveillance caught the beating at a deli at the intersection of Main Street and Borig Place, The Daily Voice reported. Lodi police said the altercation on Aug. 3 started as a verbal dispute but escalated to violence when Iavarone, who is homeless, hit the victim with a closed fist.

Iavarone hit her body and face several times and then started kicking her after she hit the floor, the complaint said. It adds that, with the woman still on the ground, he grabbed her by the hair and started punching her again in the head.

Raffi's at the intersection of Main Street and Borig Place. (Google Maps)

The complaint states that after she was taken to the hospital, a medical evaluation showed she had suffered a brain bleed and head trauma.

Iavarone is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree endangering an injured victim. He is also charged with contempt for violating a domestic violence order.

He is currently being held at Bergen County jail. It's not his first time behind bars.

Court records show Iavarone was charged in 2007 with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, though he was released two months later.

He was then charged in 2009 with terroristic threats and false public alarm, earning himself 14 months behind bars. One month after his release, he was arrested on another charge of false public alarm and was sentenced to a month in prison.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Lodi police for an update on the victim's condition.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

