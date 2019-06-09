Woman found shot dead inside car on Trenton street, cops say

TRENTON — A woman was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday morning, according to police.

Trenton police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Southard and Calhoun Streets around 4:40 a.m. and discovered a woman in her 30s with a bullet wound inside a car that had been struck by gunfire several times, according to Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio.

The woman was taken to Capital Health Regional in Trenton where she was pronounced dead, according to Trenton police Capt. Stephen Varn.

The identity of the deceased, the circumstances of the shooting or whether or not were not disclosed.

No one is in custody for the shooting, according to Varn, who said the shooting is being investigated by Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force as a homicide.

The incident comes two weeks after two separate shootings in Trenton during Memorial Day weekend that injured a total of 18 people and left one dead .

