WOODBRIDGE — A woman was found dead on the front lawn of a house while the body of another person was found inside late Wednesday afternoon in what is being investigated as a murder/suicide.

Police were called to a house on Soren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge around 4:35 p.m. about an unresponsive woman lying in the front yard, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Soren Street in Fords. (Google Maps)

Ciccone did not disclose the identities of the deceased. Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey that a couple lived at the home with their adult son.

NBC 4 New York reported a large police response in the normally quiet neighborhood including a SWAT team for a barricade situation.

Some neighboring homes were evacuated by police.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

