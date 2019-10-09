LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A woman said she was briefly kidnapped and almost raped Tuesday night by a man who still hasn't been caught.

Police said the woman managed to fight off the sex fiend after he tackled her to the ground outside a residence and dragged her into a wooded area near the Delaware & Raritan Canal.

Prosecutors said the woman was walking into a home on Bakers Basin Road near Route 1 about 11:30 p.m. when she was approached by the stranger. The man beat the woman and then tried to rape her, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The man was described as thin, white, in his 30s, 6 feet tall with brown eyes, a dark mustache and a close-cropped beard. He was wearing a dark pullover hoodie and dark sweatpants.

Police released an artist's sketch of the man and said they beefed up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Police Detective Sean Kerins at 609-896-1111 or Detective Alicia Bergondo of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6568.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.