Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.

The abductor was described only as a male wearing dark clothing. He ran off before officers arrived.

A search of the area by Lakewood police, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Tuesday did not turn up the abductor.

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information about the attempted abduction to call the department at 732-363-0200.

Police investigate attempted abduction in Lakewood 10/4/22 Police investigate attempted abduction in Lakewood 10/4/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.