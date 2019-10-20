Woman dead in NJ home where police shot, killed man holding blade

FARMINGDALE — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed by police after he refused to drop a "bladed object" during a 911 response to a borough home, where a 40-year-old female resident also was found dead, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Charles Tsakiris had opened the front door of 59 Walnut St. holding the weapon as Howell Police responded Friday, Oct. 18, around 11:43 p.m., authorities said in a written release Sunday.

Tsakiris refused commands given by the officers, one of whom fired at Tsakiris, fatally wounding him. Tsakiris was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Attorney General's office.

Teresa Oshel, who also lived at the house, was found dead in one of the home's bathrooms, in what police called another incident also under investigation.

A third person at the scene on Friday, 36-year-old Jeffrey Tsakiris, was taken to the hospital and was treated for injuries, according to authorities.

The two men inside the home were brothers, according to information previously given by Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick on Saturday.

The Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force is investigating as required by state law, whenever there is a death during an encounter with a law enforcement officer who is on-duty.

