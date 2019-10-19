1 dead in police shooting, 2 miles from Howell roadway homicide

FARMINGDALE — A shooting involving a police officer that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Monmouth County is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal's office said a "civilian sustained fatal injuries" in the shooting on Walnut Street. Officials did not release a street number of the home or describe the circumstances of the incident.

This is the second death in the area in as many days, although officials have not said that the two are related.

The Farmingdale shooting took place about 2 miles from the intersection of Route 524 and Hurley Pond Road in Howell where the body of a male was found early Friday morning. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said it was investigating that "suspicious death" as a homicide but officials have not publicly released any details about the victim or death.

The Prosecutor's Office referred questions about the Farmingdale incident to the Attorney General's Office and State Police.

Grewal's state did not say which law enforcement agency involved in the shooting but State Police have responsibility for police coverage in Farmingdale. Howell police Chief Andrew Kudrick also was at the scene, according to an Asbury Park Press report.

Other people appeared to be injured at the home and at least two ambulances responded to the scene, according to the Press' report. Police told RLS Metro Breaking News they responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at the home.

The investigation is being conducted pursuant to a law enacted in January that requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

