‘Suspicious’ — Body found on road in Howell’s Allaire State Park

HOWELL — The discovery of a body in Allaire State Park is under investigation in Monmouth County.

The body was found around 4:20 a.m. on Hurley Pond Road near Route 524, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman. He did not disclose how the body was found, but said the matter is considered a suspicious death.

Howell police identified the body as that of a male and said there was no additional threat to the public.

Hurley Pond Road runs nearly straight from Allenwood Road in Wall, past Route 34 and through a section of Allaire State Park where it ends at Route 524 opposite Mulligan's Sports Bar.

